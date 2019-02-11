Stop early marriage

World Health Organisation (WHO) has shed light on the issue of child marriage in Pakistan saying such a practice is most common in rural areas. More than 140 million underage girls are likely to get married between 2011 to 2020. According to the WHO report titled ‘Demographics of child marriages in Pakistan’, child marriage remains a serious concern in Pakistan, with 21 per cent of girls getting married before reaching the age of 18, especially in the rural areas.

Percentage of child marriage remained high in Sindh, with 72 per cent girls and 25 per cent boys becoming victim to this menace, however, the highest number of girl child marriages were recorded in the tribal areas of Pakistan, with 99 per cent girls married under this unlawful traditional practice. Child marriage is such an act that destroys life of innocent children. It needs proper solutions.

YOUSUF W

Via email

