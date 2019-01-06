Stop deforestation

Turbat is known as the biggest city of Balochistan. This city is facing many problems, but among them the deforestation is the most dangerous one. Turbat’s forests are being massively cut by the people. According to professionals, a 25% area of a country should be covered by forests, but forests in Pakistan covered just 4.8% area. Mostly, Baloch people are uneducated and they don’t know the importance of forests. They think that forests only cover the places and nothing else.

Most importantly, forests have many advantages for us, trees take carbon dioxide and give us oxygen for our breathing needs. Deforestation is decreasing the chances of rainfall and due to it Turbat has lacked rainfall since long. Clouds always stay in those places where greenry exists, but Turbat people did not let a green place exist in Turbat. It pains me to say that successive governments haven’t tried to make Turbat green. Our Prime Minister has launched a project named, “Green and Clean Pakistan”, but I cannot see any changes in Turbat. So, I request the government of Balochistan to take a tangible action by planting more and more trees and stop their cutting.

MUNEEB MAQSOOD

Turbat

