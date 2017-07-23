Stop cutting trees

Trees are as much important to our life as food and water. Life becomes very difficult without trees or we can say that life would be finished because trees are most important aspect of giving us healthy and wealthy life. Save trees is the important social awareness now-a-days and have been included in the student’s life through study. Students are generally assigned this topic to discuss or write short or long essay in their exams or any quiz competition in their school. We have provided variety of short and long essay on save trees under different words limit to help school students.

You can select any ‘save trees essay’ according to the need. A tree doesn’t move one until there is wind. Cutting tree has been a major problem. However, at every moment they are descreasing by the people by cutting. Most importantly, trees are the beauty of nature and provide us shadow even though some give benefits. Likewise, these absorb carbon dioxide which is necessity for human life. Thus, they improve water quality, prevent water pollution, their root system reduce storm water runoff, prevent flooding and soil erosion. Therefore, I appeal to all and sundry to save as much trees as possible.

ASIFA BAHAR

Turbat

Related