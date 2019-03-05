Stop child labour

Through the column of your well-known paper I want to throw light on the evil practice of child labour. Child labour is a horrendous and big crime. In Pakistan it is an ever growing problem. According to the National child labour survey, 8-10 million children below 14 years are working as labour in Pakistan and Pakistan ranks number three in the world in terms of child and forced labour. There are number of laws regarding the prohibition of child labour but main issue is neither laws, nor government.

Actually, it’s our own society playing key role in the increasing rate of this crime. As we can see that most of the high-class families are giving jobs to poor children at homes, including: childcare, housekeeping, washing clothes and dishes, they actually don’t know that what a terrible crime is this.

Every day we see children sweating and working hard in factories, hotels, agriculture and begging. I think it would be better to call it ‘Child Abuse’ in place of Child Labour because most of the time they are forced into labour, it does not only ruin their innocent childhood but it also affects their physical and mental health. We all consider it the cause of poverty, illiteracy, non-performance of laws and so many other reasons but I think main issue is the unconsciousness of the parents. Now what we can do is that we should organize seminars and different sorts of programs about the bad consequences of child labour, to aware the poor parents who are encouraging the child labour and going against the laws and Islam and also help them out to think about their children’s education and bright futures. Children are flowers of heaven and they are the beautiful creation of God.

NIMRA NOMAN.

Via email

