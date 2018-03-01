Stop child abuse

Abduction, rape and murder to every second children in Pakistan nowadays is all we listen. After the horrifying abuse with little Zainab we thought that this ugly act will get an end but child abuse is increasing at large in Pakistan. More and more cases surfaced after Zainab’s case.

Child abuse is a serious threat to society and it needs to be addressed. Over 17,000 cases of child abuse were reported since 2013. I fail to understand why the government is so calm and is doing nothing to nab all such kind of jerks. Every hour a child falls prey to a predator. The world is full of humans but there is no humanity and now everyone has to stand up for themselves because the government is in deep slumber.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

