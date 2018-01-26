Stop child abuse

A few days ago, I switched on the TV and there was news on every news channel that an eight year old girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered brutally. That was not only just news, that was a mirror of our society which camera was showing to everyone. It shows that which type of society we have been made now. This is not the first incident happened in Kasur but there were a lot of other cases occurred in Kasur since 2015. Total of 129 cases of child assault such as abduction, rapes, sodomy, attempted rapes and abduction, were reported from Kasur alone. 2015 saw the most such incidents recorded with a total of 451 cases of child abuse in the area. In 2016 141 cases were reported in Kasur. But all these are just figures which are recorded. There would be a lot of cases which have not been recorded and nobody knows about them. Two people were killed in police firing while protesting the brutal murder of Zainab. That society that has no proper law and order situation, these kinds of incidents become normal and then nobody even raises the voice for justice. People take law in their own hands. This shows that our society is morally dead because firstly these kinds of cases happen and then there is no punishment for culprits and secondly we remain silent on these issues because we consider them as taboos. We have to keep highlighting this issue until the perpetrators are hanged and we have to educate our children about harassment and teach them moral values to build up a peaceful society.

AMNA JABEEN

Via email

