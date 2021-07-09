‘Stop cheap politics’: Shafqat Mahmood reacts after PML-N calls for cancelling exams

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood once again reiterated on Friday that board exams will not be cancelled as it would be discrimination against hardworking students.

In a series of tweets, the education minister lambasted the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafique – after they sought alternate solution to evaluate students other than exams.

Mahmood said, “No surprise that N league, which is breaking apart, is playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity. People like Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafiq know that exams have already happened in Baluchistan and Sindh, therefore other students cannot be treated differently”

He said that decision about holding exams was taken unanimously by all federal units, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir where PML-N runs the government.

“They know that students cannot be promoted on the basis of previous exams as there were no exams last year,” he added.

“Saad Rafiq/Ahsan Iqbal should know if they claim to be educated that exams are the best measure of students ability and class 12 important as they have to go to universities and professional colleges. Why should hardworking students be discriminated against. Stop cheap politics,” the education minister said.

After the 18th amendment, only federal board comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre, he said adding: “Yet they were pretending that one order from federal minister can stop exams across the country. Again just a failed attempt at cheap politics”.

He announced that exams are starting tomorrow in the remaining provinces and federating units.” Wish all students taking exams from tomorrow the very best. Inshallah all will do well”.

Those students who say give more time can always appear in supplementary exams taken 2-3 months after by all boards.

“Why should these exams be postponed and students who have been studying be penalized,” he concluded.