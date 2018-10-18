Stoning the barking dogs

Every woman in our country has faced harassment in her life at one time or the other. Hence, it’s time that the government brought laws clearly defining the boundaries of what is permissible and what is not.

Shaming others to gain fame and publicity should be discouraged. When courts are there, using the media to settle scores should be discouraged. Time to move on is important. As the Winston Churchill saying goes, “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

