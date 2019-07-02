Stoked uncertainty bleeds economy

Muhammad Usman

IMRAN Khan inherited an economy, stranded in cluster of minefields with everything topsy-turvy around. The situation presented difficult dilemmas; strategic surgery or homeopathic drops. He chose the former while placing his popular base on line. It was litmus test of his professed leadership. He did not waver and took the plunge because a leader eyes on next generations, not on next elections. Self-denial is his trait. A nation chained in foreign debts could not even dream a bright future as there is no sovereignty without economic liberty. In a creditor- debtor relationship, it is only the creditor who calls the shots. The debtor has to only obey and Pakistan slipped to this impasse because of massive misrule during last decade by ruling elite whose poor sense of history, greed and lust know no limit.

There was no time for resignation and procrastination to avert impending economic disaster. It was time for action and Imran Khan embarked upon a series of difficult economic decisions to reverse the tide. His overarching theme was own money, not borrowed money for ultimate, national sustenance. The growth in agriculture and industry, rise in overseas remittances, raising exports, lowering imports, elimination of circular debt, attracting FDI, enhancing tax collection, austerity and fiscal discipline are the means to get out of the economic morass in which country has fallen in. This approach seems to have struck right chord within formed sections of our society. There is a wide understanding and appreciation which was amply evident when COAS General Bajwa talked to a galaxy of economic luminaries during a seminar on national economy at NDU. He said, “We understand that Government has gone for difficult and quintessential decisions for long term benefit and what we are doing is playing our part. We all need to fulfil our responsibilities so that these difficult initiatives succeed. Other countries have done it when confronted with similar challenges.

Inshallah, we will also wade through these challenges. In difficult times, no individual can succeed alone unless nation comes together. It is time to be a nation” nevertheless, our ruling elite is made of altogether a different chemistry. They continue to remain absorbed in self perpetuation. From the first day, when Imran Khan took oath of PM, they are wholly preoccupied that how they could dislodge him to get away from arm of accountability which he would definitely lay on them. Being devoid of mass appeal, agitation could only be their poor bet as has always been. The resignation from assemblies, they could never give because they staunchly believe greedily that one bird in hand is better than two in the bush. Their lives are antithesis to idea of sacrifice in any shape and size. The NRO from backdoors fascinate them the most but in presence of Imran Khan, it is a sure non-starter. The attempts to discredit him, also do not worry him because he is endowed with tremendous self-belief. Probably, their only option left was to blackmail him. Imran Khan has shown propensity to compromise when it involves extreme national interests.

At present, fragile economy is underbelly of the country and could cause anxious moments to him. Obviously, ruling elite set their guns on economy to grind their axe. A sense of perpetual uncertainty proves lethal for a struggling economy, trying to recoup. A glance over what they are doing since couple of months would attest this proposition. They are continuously stoking fear, confusion and suspicion about continuity of government and efficacy of its efforts to turn around economy on one pretext or the other. Underlying purpose is to shake confidence of people/business community. Resultantly, capital gets scared. Either it holes up or goes to more secured line of businesses. Presently one saw its glimpses; plummeting stock market and hoarding in foreign currency/gold. On eve of budget, they painted the environments that they would not allow passage of anti-people budget, prepared on dictates of IMF. Its non-passage would cause downfall of government. Without exaggeration, this kept economic environments largely dampened. Seeing its passage, a smooth sailing for government, they changed the tack without iota of compunction.

Now they have focused on its self-construed catastrophic effects on poor people and economy and so as their game goes on. Their workshop is working day and night non-stop like devil workshop. Though essentially, it is fighting by gestures but they are adept in this art. Besides, they have services of various mafias and sections of media because of coinciding vested interests. This is a last ditch battle for all of them. On top of this, their prey is simpleminded, gullible and impoverished people with very short memories. Quite successfully, they have absolved themselves of terrible economic mess, created by them and have passed the buck to Imran Khan. It is their dirt which he is clearing nevertheless, certain developments, are likely to tear apart their spell of deceit, falsehood and tricks; passage of budget, successful amnesty scheme, formal approval of IMF package, financial assistance by Qatar, UK promise to assist Pakistan at FATF and visit of its royal prince and princess, no NRO, cracks within PML (N) and endorsement of government’s economic policies by well-informed segments. As already mentioned, these would auger well for national economic pursuits however, media team of govt has to do a better job, not as of stereotype which it is doing at moment.

— The writer, a retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.