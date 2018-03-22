Stocktakes for solid waste management, water sectors held

Staff Reporter

The Solid Waste Management and Water stocktakes chaired by Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad took place on Wednesday. The stocktake is a meeting held on a quarterly basis in which the progress of Health, Education, Water and Solid Waste Management sectors is tracked against a set of pre-determined targets. The stocktake held on Wednesday reviewed the achievements and progress of the Government of Punjab in meeting the targets in the Water and Solid Waste Management sectors, during the last five year tenure of the PML-N government.

At the opening of the last stocktakes of the Solid Waste Management and Water sectors, renowned educationist Sir Michael Barbar said, “Punjab is the leading example in the world where deliverology and technology have been combined to improve service delivery.” Head of DFID Pakistan Joanna Reid said, “We must take the roadmap further and start to address the complex issues of solid waste and clean water.” During the stocktake, the achievements in the Clean Punjab Roadmap were highlighted. In the Urban sector, waste collection is carried out through seven Waste Management Companies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur. Operations of all seven WMCs are planned to be outsourced to private international contractors to improve operations. Two WMCs; LWMC and RWMC, have been outsourced to private international contractors from Turkey – Al-Bayrak and Ozpak, to manage all operations. Similarly, outsourcing of remaining five companies is also under process.

Out of the seven WMCs, two have landfill sites; Lahore and Multan. For the rest, landfills are under process and their progress was discussed in the stocktake. WMCs without landfill sites have temporary disposal sites. As for creating economic value from the collected waste, progress on installing a waste to energy plant was also discussed, among other alternatives.

There are five main data points; attendance of supervisors, attendance of primary workers, activity of vehicle, amount of waste collected by vehicles and tagged containers.

Attendance of both supervisors and primary workers is being carried out through IRIS attendance. For vehicle activity, trackers are installed in each vehicle that calculate distance travelled. All containers have been geo-tagged and their locations have been triangulated with areas travelled by vehicles, to ensure they are going to the right areas. Lastly, amount of waste collected is calculated through a machine called weighbridge; weighbridge is installed at landfill or disposal site. After collecting all the waste, the vehicle comes to the weighbridge, weighs the amount of waste it has collected and then exits.