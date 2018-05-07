Stocks shed 1,006 points in past week

Observer Report

Karachi

In the outgoing week, the KSE-100 index closed in the red in all four sessions wiping out 1,006 points (2.21 per cent) and closed at a 29-sessions low 44,537 points.

The bounties lavished in the budget were eclipsed by the investors’ fear over the political uncertainties emanating from the approaching deadlines for accountability court’s verdict on Sharif family, the appointment of caretaker government and the general elections. Some market participants also complained about the unaddressed issues like GIDC, CGT regime, and higher taxation on dividend income.

While the rising oil prices were ignored, the investors’ worries were exacerbated by the grim economic numbers, mainly the balance of payments, growth outlook by International Monetary weakened to 4.7pc for FY19

Blood was splashed all across the stocks trading screen but banking took the brunt of the blow as the sector accounted for a loss of 458 points. Besides net selling of $8.3 million worth banking scrips by the foreign investors, a contributing factor that dented the sector was the Moody’s investor service latest credit outlook, characterised by the continuation of super tax on banks as a credit-negative event.

Other sectors that churned out losses included fertilisers at 106 points, oil and gas exploration companies 86 points, oil and gas marketing companies 65 points and textile 42 points. Stocks that turned out to be major laggards during the week included Habib Bank, lower by 220 points, United Bank 137 points, Engro Corporation 57 points, Oil and Gas Development Company 57 points and Pakistan Petroleum 48 points. On the flip side, minor positive contributions came from Mari Petroleum 15 points, Bank of Punjab (BOP) 15 points, Engro Fertilisers 9 points, DG Khan Cement 9 points and Fauji Cement 8 points.

Foreign buying in the outgoing week clocked in at $0.57m, which was mainly concentrated in fertiliser at $1.3m. On the domestic front, figures released by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan recorded major selling by insurance companies worth $4.3m, followed by broker proprietary trading $3.9m and banks/DFIs $3.8m. Domestic buying was largely executed by investors grouped as “other organisations” at $9.1m and by companies $6.4m.