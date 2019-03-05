Stocks return to negative run

Staff Reporter

The stock market closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors were concerned that tensions between Pakistan and India would escalate in the wake of new developments.

In the morning, the benchmark KSE-100 index opened on a positive note, but it came under selling pressure near midday, which was mainly sparked by anticipation of escalation of tensions between Pakistan and its eastern neighbour India.

Investor sentiments remained weak as Pakistan Navy said it had intercepted an Indian submarine which was trying to enter Pakistan’s waters.

At the end of trading, the benchmark KSE 100-share Index recorded a decrease of 61.24 points, or 0.15%, to settle at 39,688.51.

According to a report of Arif Habib Limited, the stock market opened on a positive note with a gain of 25 points and trading in four million shares at the opening bell. All of these stocks were traded in The Bank of Punjab. It stated that investors reposed confidence in BOP as throughout the session the bank’s stock was traded above the opening price.

The banking sector topped the trading volume with a turnover of 76 million shares, of which nearly 67 million shares were traded in BOP. Besides, the textile sector also came in the limelight during the day, where Nishat Chunian remained prominent with trading in nearly seven million shares. “The market came under selling pressure near midday, which was mainly caused by concerns over anticipation of escalation of situation between Pakistan and India,” stated the report.

