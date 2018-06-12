Stocks, euro climb

London

European stocks climbed on Monday, shrugging off the weekend’s fractious G7 summit as investors looked forward to a week packed with diplomatic, policy and political events while reassuring comments from Italy pushed the euro up. A summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday will be followed by meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank plus a Brexit bill vote in the British parliament. But risky assets were well supported on Monday as comments from Italy’s new coalition government saying it had no intention of leaving the euro zone and planned to cut debt levels pushed Italian stocks .FTMIB up more than 2 percent and a wider gauge of European stocks .MSER up 0.6 percent. “Markets are focused on the headlines from Italy and that has calmed investors as they believe the threat of confrontation with the EU has dropped significantly,” said Mike Bell, a global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management in London. U.S. stock index futures ESc1 were flat after dropping as much as 0.3 percent in early trading, indicating a cautious start for Wall Street. The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.1 percent. With no top level U.S. economic data due for release on Monday, all eyes are on the summit in Singapore and the Fed, which is almost certain to raise interest rates on Wednesday.—Reuters