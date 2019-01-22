Stocks continue to advance

Observer Report

Karachi

The stock market maintained the uptick for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as investors expected positive news in the upcoming mini-budget.

The KSE-100 index gained mainly on the encouraging cues coming from anticipated financial support from Gulf countries. Buying activity continued throughout the trading session as Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates were expected to sign an agreement for a $3-billion balance of payments support package for Islamabad, which was pledged by the Abu Dhabi ruler during his visit to Pakistan. In addition to that, investors expected Prime Minister Imran Khan to receive $4 billion worth of credit facility for liquefied natural gas imports during his ongoing two-day trip to Qatar.

