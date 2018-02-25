Stock recovery gets its groove back after a week of false starts

New York

Bulls wondering if a rally would ever hold again got an answer Friday, as a rousing advance in the S&P 500 salvaged the week and nearly erased losses from the worst day of the February sell-off.

Following three days in which every gain proved ephemeral, Friday’s 1.6 per cent surge left the benchmark gauge for US equities up 0.6 per cent for the holiday-shortened week. Gains remained concentrated in a handful of economically sensitive sectors, with technology and commodity companies rising 1 per cent or more over the four sessions.

At 2,747.3, the S&P 500 finished the week within 1 per cent of its closing level on February 2, the day before one of the worst single-day plunges in seven years caused the VIX to double and set off a chain reaction that resulted in the liquidation of exchange-traded notes tied to stock market turbulence.

“It just goes to show that a lot of this volatility on the downside is just phoney,” said Donald Selkin, New York-based chief market strategist at Newbridge Securities Corp, which manages $2 billion (Dh7.34 billion). “It had nothing to do with fundamentals. All it is just trading.”

Friday’s jump, which gained steam in the final hours, assuaged — but didn’t completely vanquish — creeping concerns about the rebound from the February 8 low. Bulls have expressed occasional frustration with the recovery’s uneven breadth, that while benchmarks held their ground it’s been on the back of a narrowing number of gainers. About half of stocks are trading above their 50-day average, a break from past dip-buying frenzies that were marked by cathartic purchasing.

For now, a lot of the price action looks ascribable to charts. Before Friday, a succession of rallies in the S&P 500 had all lost steam at a specific level, the 50-day moving average. John Augustine, chief investment officer for Huntington Private Bank in Columbus, Ohio, said the market is likely to be influenced by the price level — 2.730.88 — until at least first-quarter earnings season begins in April.

“The 50-day is the battle line,” he said. “You’ve got a situation where GDP estimates are going up and earnings estimates are also going up. Investors are trying to invest into that and worried about inflation at the same time.” While groups like tech, utilities and retailers have bounced nearly all the way back amid the rally since Feb. 8, industries from energy to consumer staples and telecom remain about 7 per cent or more below their levels at the market’s peak. For those who saw the spectre of an overheating economy driving price action, there are signs the threat is still on people’s radars.

“It will be a very different type of market that will emerge from this period of turbulence,” said Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer of Marketfield Asset Management.

While the S&P 500 will eventually surpass its old record, he wrote, “We would expect to see gains concentrated in economically sensitive portions of the market that show the ability to either contain costs or pass them on to their customer base.”—Agencies