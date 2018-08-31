Stock markets, emerging currencies slide

London

Stock markets mostly slid on Friday as US President Donald Trump eyed further tariffs even as he looked to strike a key trade deal with Canada, while emerging currencies stumbled on fears of contagion from financial crises in Argentina and Turkey, analysts said.

A report that Trump is planning to impose tariffs on a further $200 billion of Chinese imports as soon as next week jolted trading floors. At the same time, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday warned that the EU would hit back with tariffs of its own should Trump make good on threats to slap duties on foreign cars, as an EU-US trade truce wobbled. And in an interview with Bloomberg, Trump threatened to pull the United States out of the World Trade Organization if it does not “shape up”.—AFP

