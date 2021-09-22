Stock market sheds 1,243 points

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index shed 1,243 points in intraday trading on Wednesday before bouncing back later in the day and more than halving its losses.

The benchmark index opened at 46,008.85 points and gained slightly within the opening minute of the session to reach day’s high of 46,031.89 points.

The bourse then witness sharp selling and by 1:12pm had plunged to day’s low of 44,788.17 points. It did stage a substantial recovery and cut its losses to 411.61 points (0.89%) by the end of the session, closing at 45,597.24.