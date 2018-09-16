Stock brokers required to provide details of investors

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The government has decided to bring all transactions of sales and purchase made to stock exchange into tax net by eliminating final tax regime (FTR) available to stock brokers.

The FBR has issued explanations for recently amended Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 whereby the tax collected on commissioner earned by stock brokers will subject to adjustable tax from tax year 2019 (July 2018 – June 2019).

The amendment has withdrawn the final tax regime on such transactions. Tax experts said that stock brokers are now liable to submit details of all the transactions along with information of investors.

The FBR said as per section 233A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 a stock exchange registered in Pakistan is obliged to collect tax at 0.02 percent from its members upon the purchase and sale of shares in lieu of tax on commission earned by such members.

