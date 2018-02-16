Stinking meat recovered

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

A veterinary team headed by the in-charge slaughter house Dr. Naseebullah Kakar seized over hundred kilograms of sub-standard meat, before it was being transported to the meat market here. A case has been lodged against the butcher, who was involved in mal-practice.

Acting on a tip-off the team raided a slaughter house and found a butcher red-handed preparing beef of sick animals for selling that was unfit for human consumption. “Over two hundred kilograms of stale and stinking beef has been seized during the raid. The team confiscated the meat and disposed it at the slaughter house.”