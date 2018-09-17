Sting operation exposes India’s sinister designs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership, taking a serious note of the Indian intelligence agencies’ sting operation against pro-freedom leaders, has called upon the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to make an early intervention to safeguard the life and houour of the subjugated people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that the spate of threat calls and the sting operation, launched by the Indian army Intelligence and Special Operation Group (SOG) of police had unveiled the sinister designs of the Indian authorities.

The statement said that two unknown people, believed to be army intelligence officials, visited the residence of Farida Behenji, Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, and offered her Rs 2 lakh for her organization, which she refused to receive, saying, “I have nothing to do with this matter.”

Later on, the men left her residence in a car without a number plate. The JRL, while condemning the nefarious designs to malign the image of the resistance leadership by resorting to such illicit and immoral tactics, termed it an utter failure of the Indian government to face the resistance movement on a pure political turf.

The leadership castigated the nocturnal raids on the residence of illegally detained APHC leader, Altaf Ahmad Shah at Bemina in Srinagar and harassment of inmates and residents of the locality at a time when the said leader is languishing in Tihar Jail, Delhi, for about last 15 months.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp