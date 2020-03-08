Still no confirmed cases of COVID in Punjab: Health Deptt

The Primary and Secretory Healthcare Department (PSHD) on Saturday released the latest statistics about the reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in different hospitals of the Punjab.

In this regard, the PSHD Spokesman said so far there is no confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Punjab, while three suspected patients admitted in isolation wards of Nishtar Hospital Multan, District Headquarter Hospital Bhakkar and CMH Lahore.

He said that 61 cases of suspected COVID-19 were reported across Punjab amongst 58 patients have been discharged after being declared as ‘cleared.’