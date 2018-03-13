Stile Invests Rs1.25b, introduces European technology tiles

Khalid Butt

Lahore

With an investment of Rs 1.25 billion in research and its production plant, Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics has now introduced the surface finish tiles with the quality that matches international standards for the first time in Pakistan.

Masood Jaffery, chief executive officer of Shabbir Tiles, said demand of building materials particularly tiles is growing and the company invested in expansion and up gradation to tap the market.

Plant and machineries have already been modernized in the phase 1, while the second phase to support product development and accommodate custom preferences is underway.

“Now, the consumers in Pakistan will have access to quality surface finish tiles like Metallic surface finish, Granilia surface finish and Anti-slip Matt surface finish on some of the beautiful designs in this product range,” he added.

These durable scratch resistant tiles are an ideal fit for Pakistani market with rough and harder surface than ordinary porcelain matt surface that are more resistant to slip in wet and dry conditions than any other tile. These tiles are also resistant to household chemicals and stains due to extra thick glass coating, bringing the maintenance cost down.

Stile has always pioneered introducing latest technology and tile features in Pakistan tile Industry. One of the oldest tiles manufacturing company operating since 1978 has faced many ups and downs throughout its journey but has never compromised its research and development work.

The company has also made solid operational improvements with complete alignment to strategic goals and now is optimistic on progress with ongoing activities in construction sector.

The Company is manufacturing Porcelain and Ceramic tiles of international quality in different sizes and colors, employing the latest technology and state-of-the-art machinery imported from Italy.

Recently, one of the biggest Tile testing laboratory, Centro Ceramico, Italy, has tested Stile products and certified that Stile is manufacturing the highest international quality tiles which are no lesser in quality than the top tile manufacturers of the world.

Stile products have surpassed the quality standards in the most important key areas which plays a vital role in the products durability and lifespan.

The STCL plants, based in Karachi, incorporate the latest European technologies & techniques to manufacture high class products that conform to European standards.