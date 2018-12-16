Sticking to the ideological façade

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

SINCE the inception of the State of Pakistan, one had only known of the Two-Nation Theory as the ideology of Pakistan which had meant a Muslim Nation State carved out of the colonial-ruled sub-continent for them to lead life in an atmosphere of freedom not just for Muslims but also all its minorities to practise their faith according to their beliefs and customs. There being no ambiguity in the statement, some Pakistanis somehow have been twisting and distorting the ideology to suit their own genius. There was a period when constant reminders were served to the people never to let go of the reason for our being. When not too far back Mian Nawaz Sharif pronounced himself to be an ideological person one thought he had belatedly recognized the ideological moorings of the State. But to one’s disappointment it was discovered that his definition of ideology was strangely restricted to subservience of all State institutions to his writ as the country’s Prime Minister; which had never been questioned except in his own weird imagination due to his failure to keep all State institutions on board as he tried to brow-beat them into submission rather than lead and perform, and galvanize them through inspiration and confidence.

A couple of decades back an American President while fuelling instability in resource-rich Asia, propounded his own ideology and termed it as the clash of civilizations reviving the Samuel Huntington’s theory pointing to the post-Cold War competition between seven or eight major civilizations which one is inclined to translate as China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United States and India. He had warned against the rise of Islamic and Chinese power, and the ways in which the rise of these civilizations might contribute to the declining power of Western civilization, which now looks a reality with the United States already simmering under a Chinese debt liability of over hundreds of trillion Dollars.

Sadly, rather than bracing up to the emerging imperial challenge, the spokesperson of our current leadership has lately coined another definition of his ideology inviting attention of the world to religious bickering within the Pakistani State, exaggerating the magnitude of the sectarian divide in the Pakistani society and terming it a war between two extremes, whereas such elements in the society are only a fringe among a 220 million strong Nation. The ideological moorings of Pakistan have more recently been tinkered by the so-called Pushtun Tahaffuz Movement sponsored by Pakistan’s known adversaries to give it a parochial linguistic twist; the Mohajir (Muttahida) Qaumi Movement card having recently backfired and the Baloch Liberation Movement game plan also exploded with the capture of Kalbhoshan Yadav the Indian serving Intelligence Officer inside Balochistan. But it is disappointing for the common man that the State has failed to react timely to pre-empt or quell such mischievous moves by the enemies of Pakistan at the very outset.

Having badly mishandled the East Pakistan situation for which both the Civil and Military leadership must share the blame, Pakistan’s leadership has only partially learnt from the past, acting belatedly on TTP’s Mulla Fazlullah’s bid in Swat, allowing him to flee and seek sanctuary in Afghanistan to operate against the State of Pakistan under RAW-NDS protection, while waiting for the MQM to reveal itself not before playing havoc with the country’s economic hub. It is time therefore to take cognisance of the little known Khadim Hussain Rizvi of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan foul-mouthing against the country’s judiciary and its Armed Forces, and effectively nail him before he transforms into another Fazlullah. The State ought to have swiftly put down the so-called Pushtun Tahaffuz Movement which disallowed waving of the Pakistani flag at its maiden gathering. Pakistan waited for the capture of Kalbhoshan Yadav to reveal the plot of the Baloch Liberation Movement for which Harbiar Marri and Brahmdagh Bugti hosted and sponsored by India were allowed time to recruit dissidents and create sleeper cells. While Imran Khan made headlines with his brave retort to Trump, it would have been a lot better had he also suggested in his return Tweet repartee that he would have preferred to respond through diplomatic channels rather than also use the social media, had his American counterpart adopted the conventional route.

Imran Khan was prompt in following it up with an exclusive interview with the Washington Post in which he aptly elaborated on Pakistan’s stance wherein it preferred an equation and relationship with the US on the same lines and the spirit in which it had with the People’s Republic of China. The Pakistani Premier was candid in expressing his reservations over American Drone intrusions in Pakistan, and castigating the current Indian Government over its anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan stance. But one reckons that he ought to have nailed India rather than ask his Government to ascertain the status of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case in order to resolve the matter, whereas by India’s own official admission as also revealed by Elias Davidson a German Author, it was a foregone conclusion that the whole episode was a self-staged false flag Indian act aimed at maligning Pakistan and having it declared a terrorist State which no one except its new-found ally supported.

The long and short of it all is that Pakistan being an Ideological State whose idea was floated by Allama Iqbal and brought to fruition under the astute leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, cannot be allowed to fritter away its ideals. Pakistan which was created to become an exemplary Social Welfare State which holds no ill-will or malice against any State and believes in peaceful co-existence, expects to be treated the same way. ‘Pakistan will no longer be treated as anyone’s hired gun’, is at long last a befitting statement coming from the leader of a self-respecting nation, which can be translated into reality by sticking to Unity, Faith and Discipline; the three ideals propounded by the father of the nation.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Share on: WhatsApp