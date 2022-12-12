Steve Smith will be able to represent Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League after the player’s management and Cricket Australia came to an agreement on the terms of his return.

Smith, who last played in the BBL in 2020, will be added to the Sixers team as a replacement player once an international star heads back overseas in early January.

The batter will become available when Australia’s Test summer finishes on January 8 after their series against South Africa, allowing him to play up to four regular-season matches.

“Steve and his management recently confirmed he will be available to play in this summer’s Big Bash after his international commitments have finished in January.”

“That is great news for the Sixers, the BBL and for fans” Sixers’ boss Jonathan Robinson-Lees said.

“We are really excited for the team and especially our fans, who will now get to see one of the world’s greatest players in magenta this summer.”

Smith will receive a better salary than the $2200 offered to a replacement player per game due to his stature in Australian cricket, a deal similar to the one offered to David Warner to attract him back to BBL for Sydney Thunder.

Steve Smith captained the Sydney Sixers to their maiden title in the inaugural event of the competition at just 22 years old, a record then broken by Shaheen Afridi following Lahore Qalandars’ win in last season’s Pakistan Super League.

With players like Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh set to miss the tournament, having a player like Smith is a major win for CA to attract larger crowds.