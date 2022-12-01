Australia’s former captain Steve Smith has added his name to another record book matching Don Bradman’s record of 29 test centuries for Australia.

Smith notched his 29th test ton in his side’s ongoing match against West Indies.

Ricky Ponting with 41, Steve Waugh with 32 and Matthew Hayden with 30 are the only three players to have scored more hundreds in tests for Australia but many would not bet against Steve Smith of climbing this list sooner rather than later.

The 33-year-old took just 155 innings to achieve the feat behind only Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar who got their 29th hundreds in 79 and 148 innings.

His 29th ton has helped Australia move into the pole position of securing a positive result against the West Indies.

Australia resumed the second day on 293-2 with Marnus Labuschagne on 154 and Smith on 59 after Usman Khawaja (65 runs) and David Warner (5) had fallen on the first day.

Smith and Labuschagne piled on more misery with the latter bringing up his second double-hundred in tests before falling for 204 on the last ball before lunch, edging a catch to Joshua Da Silva on Roston Chase’s bowling.

Their 251-run stand for the third wicket was not the end of West Indie’s tribulations as Travis Head joined the proceedings at Perth to continue the onslaught.

Head was not out on 47 with Smith unbeaten on 153 (at the time of this report).