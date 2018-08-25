Sterling slides to 11-month low vs. euro, gains against dollar

London

The pound slid against the euro to its weakest since mid-September, hurt by a rally in the single currency and concerns about whether Britain can secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Sterling rose, however, against a dollar rattled by a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The currency has had a tough August, whacked by mounting concerns Britain could crash out of the EU without new trading arrangements in place on its scheduled exit day in March 2019.

“Fears of a ‘no-deal Brexit’ are reaching fever pitch … Sterling has no support other than a bearish consensus and a low valuation,” said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale.

The biggest losses this month have come against a resurgent dollar, with weakness against the euro more contained. But sterling fell to trade as weak as 90.390 pence per euro on Friday – a fresh 11-month low.

The pound found buyers versus the dollar as Powell’s speech to an annual research symposium was taken to be more dovish than expected. The British currency rose as high as $1.2880, up nearly half a percent on the day, before settling around $1.2845.—Reuters

Share on: WhatsApp