Stereotype political parties brace to exploit voters again

Staff Reporter

Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has said that the stereotype political parties of Pakistan have once again braced to befool and exploit the voters of Pakistan, with their crocodile tears and catchy slogans.

In a statement here Sunday, he said that these parties have never served the poor masses and would never serve to them, because they safeguard the interests of Wadera, feudal lords, industrialists, tycoons and other segments of the elite class.

He said there is no real political platform of the poor people of Pakistan. He said the ruling and opposition parties are the part of the musical chair game of Pakistani politics and they enjoy the sweet fruits of the government taking their turns, while they are least concerned about the problems of poor voters.

He said that as the general elections of 2018 are coming nearer, different political parties have started making alliances. He said his party, Pasban, has also decided to make an alliance, but this alliance would be not with any political party, but with the people of Pakistan.

He said this Pasban-Awam Ittehad would be aimed at the resolve the problems of people and raise voice for them. He said that in this alliance you would not find Wadera, feudal lords and tycoons, who have been looting this country for last 70 years.

He said that this is an Aam Admi Ittehad and its leadership belongs to ordinary citizens. He said if you want to serve this country and the nation; if you want to serve the people of Pakistan, you can also join this alliance.

He said: “We would not seek your pocket but to see your aspiration, dedication, commitment and zeal to the cause of serving people.” He said to develop this country it is necessary that selfless people also come forward to play their role, who does not believe in corruption and who wants to do some real good to this nation and country.