Steps underway for enhanced production of cotton

Multan

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Benish Fatima Sahi on Saturday said that all possible steps were being taken to achieve target of 10 million cotton bale production.

Addressing a seminar regarding cotton, she said that about 73 percent cotton of the country was being produced in Punjab.

She urged the farmers to complete cotton sowing by May 31 and said that subsidy was being provided against cotton seeds. At every seed bag, the government was providing subsidy of Rs 700, she added.

She said that the government has also provided 110,000 smart phones to farmers, adding that the smart phones were given to keep farmers updated about new advisory and different schemes of agriculture department.—APP