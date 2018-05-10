Steps to impart vocational training to women

Faisalabad

The Punjab government is taking steps for imparting training to women in different trades. Qasar-e-Bahbood Manager Khalida Rafique said here Wednesday the Punjab government had established Qasar-e-Bahbood at a cost of Rs 130 million in the city and classes to provide vocational skill to women in six different trades were continued in the institution.

They are being trained in computer, cooking, English language, fine arts and fashion designing, beautician and dress making courses. She said that expert teachers had been hired in the institute and new courses would also be introduced.—APP