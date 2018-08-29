Steps to be taken to counter smog: Commissioner

Commissioner Lahore Division Dr Mujtaba Piracha has said that best strategical steps should be planned in view of past experiences to counter smog.

He said that according to environment department Punjab, smog season would start from October 20 and exist till end of December as per available data.

The commissioner said that Section 144 would also imposed on burning of crop stubble, adding that crop burning, brick kilns, some sort of industries and traffic emissions had been counted main factors of smog in Lahore and other adjoining areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding smog in his committee room here on Tuesday. He directed to make District Smog Control Committees comprising environment, agriculture, industries and police department to initiate awareness and sensitize the farmers.

The commissioner said that according to environment department, brick kilns would remain closed from Oct 20 till end of December to curb the smog. He also directed to launch a crackdown against vehicles emitting smoke in the cities.

He also directed to serve warning notices to the violators of last year crop burning 144 section.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp