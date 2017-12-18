Steps being taken for tracking sports industry on modern lines

Sialkot

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is finalising arrangements for setting up the Product Development Centre (PDC) for tracking sports goods industry on modern lines.

The proposed PDC project will be established within the premises of the Sports Industry Development Centre (SIDC). The development work on the project will soon be carried out. The federal government has taken the step to track sports good industry on modern lines.

The official sources said on Sunday that the step was being taken to enable the sports goods industry to adopt new manufacturing technologies, including composite material, and enter the largest segment of sports goods exports which were presently 55 per cent of the sports goods were based on composite materials.

The members of the business community engaged with sports industry had urged upon the concerned quarters to take special steps for the early completion of the PDC project.

The basic concept of setting up the PDC was to provide services like product testing (physical and chemical), provide skilled workforce to the sector, enhance productivity by providing technical support services to new and existing industrial units, help develop imported machinery locally through reverse engineering and facilitate in increasing exports of composite based sports goods.—APP