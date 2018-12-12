Steps taken to rectify problem of low gas pressure: Sarwar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said steps were being taken to rectify the problem of low gas pressure faced by citizens in different parts of the country. He was responding to a calling attention notice of MNAs Agha Hassan Baloch, Muhammad Hashim and Munawara Bibi who drew attention to the low gas pressure in areas of Mastung, Qalat, Noshki and Quetta, during session of the National Assembly.

The minister admitted that residents in different areas of Balochistan were facing the problem of low gas pressure and this problem also existed in other parts of the country as well because of increase in population in cities and towns. He said there was no gas load shedding in the country and Sui Southern Gas Company had started changing the pipelines on different locations at a cost of Rs 2.28 billion rupees to improve the gas pressure.

He said gas theft was also an issue and solving it would help address the issue of low gas pressure. The minister told that 13 percent or Rs 26 billion of gas was stolen from the system of Sui Southern Gas Company. He said he would seek cooperation from Chief Minister Balochistan to tackle the issue of gas theft, adding as long distances separated the localities in Balochistan, LPG mix would be provided.

The minister said cases had been registered against employees involved in gas theft. Some other members also complained of low gas pressure and loadshedding in Peshawar, Islamabad, Karachi and Hyderabad.

