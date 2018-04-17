Steps taken to facilitate investors in Sindh: SBI Chief

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon on Monday called upon all concerned departments to take practical steps for resolution of the problems which are being confronted to the investors in the Bin Qasim Industrial Park here.

She was chairing a meeting of the representatives of the investors, National Industrial Park (NIP), which is the developer of the Bin Qasim Industrial Park, as well as other concerned departments.

The Chairperson SBI expressed displeasure on un-availability of the officials of the Sui Southern Gas Company in the meeting, despite inviting them for the meeting. It is the responsibility of NIP to take steps to extend all facilities including water, electricity, gas, sewerage and other necessary facilities to the investors in the Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Naheed observed.

She said that the matters regarding provision of necessary facilities and the problems pertaining to the status of land are needed to be addressed. She also expressed annoyance on not provision of electricity to those projects, which have been fully completed their work and just the supply of electricity is awaited.

She directed that all the departments should fulfill their responsibilities in letter and spirit so that no investor is discouraged and shift its business from here. The problems with regard to the supply of electricity to investors in the Bin Qasim Industrial Park are resolved by the next week, otherwise, the negligent officials will face strict action, she added.

Naheed said that practical steps be taken for protection of investments in Sindh and all departments should submit the progress report in the next meeting.

She called upon all the stakeholders and concerned departments to work jointly to resolve problems which are being confronted to the investors.

Among others, representatives of NIP, K-Electric and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Yamaha, Horizon Steel, Kia Lucky Motors, Techno Auto Glass limited, Barkat Frisian Pasteurized Egg Company and officials of other investment companies attended the meeting.