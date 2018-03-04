Steps being taken to protect wildlife

City Reporter

World Wildlife Day is being observed with an aim to create awareness regarding the protection of wildlife besides taking measures for their rehabilitation.

Punjab Wildlife and Parks Director General Khalid Ayaz Khan said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the World Wildlife Day at Lahore Zoo.

He said, “It is need of the hour to protect the wildlife and keeping in view this we must have to adopt a policy of handling animals in a good manner”.

He said the department was utilizing all its energies to ensure the protection of wildlife.

The department also set up stalls to create awareness regarding the protection of wildlife.