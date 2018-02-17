Steps taken for people’s betterment: Dharejo

Our Correspondent

Minister for Cooperation Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo in a press conference regarding the progress of the Cooperation Department said the a lot of steps have been taken for betterment of the people across the Sindh.

He said achievements regarding authenticated lists of registered cooperative so-cieties have been prepared. We are also trying to complete the construction of the Cooperative College, Hyderabad so that officials and Managing Committee of the cooperative societies could get training, he added.

He said that we have made extraordinary efforts to return the societies back to the elected managing committees. Prior to this, there was a practice of supersed-ing societies and appointing private persons as Administrators. This practice created a lot of problems within the societies, he added.

He said that we have put an end to this, there were 50 plus Administrators only in Karachi, most of them had been removed and the societies handed over to the managing committees through election process. Now, only 10 to 12 administra-tors are working and very soon the election will be held in these societies, he added.

He said that we have started awareness campaign through media for general public to expose fake managements so that the innocent people may not be cheated. We are also trying to streamline working of all the cooperative socie-ties through annual audit. In this regard we have started a process of forensic audit, and during the course of this audit all the discrepancies committed by the societies will be brought to the limelight and action will be taken against culprits accordingly.