Steps taken for better health facilities at govt hospitals: Minister P&SH

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health (P&SH) Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that the provincial government has taken solid steps for provision of better health facilities to people at government hospitals.

He stated this while talking to media during his surprise visited to the Government Samanabad Hospital and Government Mian Meer Hospital here on Thursday. He also observed the stock of medicines in the store.

Chief Executive Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) Muhammad Ali Amir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, CEO Health Dr. Shahnaz, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Faisal, Dr. Sallahuddin and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Shahbaz were also present on the occasion.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the performance of Government Hospital Samnabad has been improved significantly as compared to six months back and turnout of the patients visiting Outdoor and Emergency has increased manifold.

The Minister observed that PHFMC is running the administrative affairs of the hospital very satisfactorily due to which the confidence of the patients has been increased.

Chief Executive PHFMC Muhammad Ali Amir informed that the Breast Clinic for the diagnosis of Breast Cancer would be established here and a mammography machine on outsource model also be installed.

MS Dr. Shahbaz informed that the facility of general surgery is also being provided in the hospital and the number of delivery cases and C-section have also been increased, Dr Shahbaz further said that on average thirty C-sections are being performed on monthly basis which were previously only three to four.

Khawaja Imran Nazir appreciated the performance of the hospital and praised the efforts of CEO Health and PHFMC for making the hospital a patient friendly institution.

Later Khawaja Imran Nazir also visited Government Mian Meer Hospital. The Minister took a round of different wards of the hospital and inquired the patients about the facilities being provided in the hospital. He also visited hepatitis clinic and Non Communicable Disease Control Center. While visiting the OPD, the patients complained that the medicine in the outdoor are partially available and the poor patients are facing great problem in this regard.

The Minister P&SH asked the CEO Health and MS to explain the position about the availability of medicines, however, no satisfactory answer was given by the officers on which the Minister Health directed the Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf to conduct an inquiry regarding the availability of medicines within 48 hours. The Minister said that whoever is responsible for the non availability of the medicines, whether any officer of the Health Department or of the hospital, strict action will be taken against the culprit.

The Minister visited the medicine store of the hospital and was surprised to see the large numbers of medicines available in the stock. The Minister specifically showed the medicines store to the media persons. He said that even with the availability of the medicines in the store, the patients are deprived which is a serious offence and injustice and such actions will not be tolerated.

He gave a stern warning to the hospital administration to get their act together and appropriate the matters of the hospital. The Minister said that if he finds out complains in the next visit, strict actions will be taken against the administration.

Orignally published by INP