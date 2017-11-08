Steps to prevent suicide trend discussed

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

To eradicate suicide trend among the women folk of Chitral a seminar on the title of increasing trend of suicide at Chitral and its preventive measures was held at upper Chitral Booni some 75 KM from here. Seminar was organized by Shandor Welfare Organization in collaboration of district government of Chitral Mastuj. Project Director and Vice Chancellor University of Chitral Professor Doctor Badshah Munir Bukhari was chief guest on the occasion while the ceremony was presided over by Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Tehsil Nazim Mastuj.

Addressing on the occasion former district health officer Dr Sher Qayum said that suicide trend among the women of Chitral is more high as comparative to other districts. he said 6 people committed suicide in 2009, 8 people in 2010, 2 in 2011, 12 in 2013, 13 in 2014, 13 in 2015, 15 in 2016.