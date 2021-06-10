Steps on for uplift of marginalized segments

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said effective measures are being taken for development of marginalized segments of the society.

He was speaking during a ceremony organized by a private organization for provision of school kits to the children of rice transplanters.

Government officials, rice millers, development sector organizations and locals were also present on the occasion.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said that the government is committed to a 100% literacy rate in Pakistan adding that the private sector’s role is important in this regard.

The government will sign MOUs with the private sector to make collective efforts to bring out of school children into schools/literacy centres for raising literacy rate, he added.

He said the government has launched the Friends of Literacy project, under which, people and organizations can support the needy children and literacy centre in the shape of necessary aides i.e., stationery, shoes, furniture and covid-19 supplies, etc.

The function was also addressed by others who highlighted the importance of education for the marginalized segments.