Steps being taken to make institutions vibrant, effective: Sarwar

Staff Reporter

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that solid steps are being taken to make all the provincial institutions more vibrant and effective.

The Governor stated this while talking to Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall political situation of the country came under discussion.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said merit should be promoted at every level and corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

He said resolution of public complaints and speedy provision of justice is a right of every citizen.

The Governor Punjab said transfer of power to the grass-root level is the spirit of democracy.

