Steps being taken to facilitate commuters

Transport Company (LTC) is heading towards the path of e-governance under public private partnership model for providing efficient public service delivery to the general public.

TPL Rupiya, in collaboration with Lahore Transport Company (LTC), has introduced the LTC Musafir card, it was told in a meeting held at LTC head office

This NFC based card is a cashless fare payment solution in continuation of e-ticketing system in second phase. The first phase of the e-ticketing system was implemented in 2015 for all urban and sub urban bus routes operated by LTC.

This card will allow passengers of LTC to make fare payments via their UBL Omni mobile wallet accounts. For now, passengers would be allowed to make fare payments using cash, as well as the NFC Card.