Steps being taken for refrrms in BDA: Umrani

Quetta

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Baluchistan for Development Authority (BDA) and Parliamentary Affairs Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani Wednesday said that provincial government taking concrete measures to introduce reforms in BDA to end the corruption from the department.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at his office today. Mir Sikandar urged media and influential members of society to play their role against the menace of corruption.

He directed BDA officials to perform their duties honestly and utilize all available resources for the welfare of the general public. He further said that he has been elected by people of the province to raise voice for their legitimate rights at all platforms. He said that Balochistan’s people are satisfied and happy with provincial government’s performance and the steps being taken for the development of the province in last four months.

He said that in past the province was badly neglected and kept deprived of its rights and share in federal resources and institutions, but the new government was determined not to let this happen now, it would do its best for the fast-track, speedy and unhindered progress and development of the province. He said that people will be provided relief by making and adopting effective policies. “We will not sit comfortably till all issues of the people are resolved,” he added.—APP

