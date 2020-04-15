Steps being taken for promotion of IT

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is taking special steps for the promotion of information technology in the country. The Federal Secretary joined the launching of Pakistan’s first E-Commerce Index organized by Daraz through video-conference on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that importance of e-commerce and online purchase of products is increasing day by day especially in view of the present situation resulted after Covid-19 in the country. He said that internet is the basic need in Pakistan and there is dire need of internet penetration and internet connectivity to facilitate the people. Ministry of IT through its attached organization Universal Service Fund (USF) launched different projects for providing broadband facilities in unserved and underserved areas of the country, he said. He said that it is vital that every citizen of Pakistan should be provided quality internet, voice and data facilities. Secretary IT said that Ministry of IT is the vibrant ministry and presently especially in view of COVID-19 is fully cooperating with other ministries.