Steps being taken for promoting quality education: Baligh

Delegation of Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand led by President AIT Prof. Worsak Kanol Nukulchai called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman here on Tuesday.

The Federal Minister welcomed the AIT delegation and matters related to education were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Akbar Hussain Durrani and Joint Education Advisor Rafique Tahir were also present in the meeting.

President Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Prof. Worsak Kanol Nukulchai apprised the Federal Minister about AIT and it’s strength that AIT can offer to research students from Pakistan.

The Federal Minister said that budget allocations for education sector in Pakistan had been enhanced and the steps were being taken for promoting quality education in the country.

The Minister said that students from other countries were studying in different educational institutions in Pakistan.

Baligh Ur Rehman said that research played very important role to determine new facts and objectives. There was need to resort to latest trends and techniques of research, he added.—APP

Related