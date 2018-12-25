Steps being taken for development of infrastructure: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to construct 14 inter district roads in the current fiscal year and follow build, operate and transfer and public private partnership models in this regard. While presiding over a high level meeting, Senior Minister directed that practical steps for the infrastructure development would be taken and far flung areas be given priority in this regard.

Abdul Aleem Khan asked to ensure international standard of construction in which 24 ft. concrete belt be left on the both sides of these two way roads in 14 districts of Punjab.

He said that maximum trees should also be planted along with green belts of these roads so that clean and green program could also be followed. Senior Minister directed the Secretary Communication & Works to take immediate steps in this regard and start tendering work of these inter district roads so that the areas of traffic accidents could be given priority for the new roads.

He said that in the past these districts were neglected due to unknown reasons and masses over there are facing big trouble on daily basis so keeping in view the complaints and feedback from the elected representatives these roads have been given priority in the annual development program 2018-19.

In the meeting chaired by Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan the inter district roads were finalized for Sargodha, Chiniot, Vehari, Chakwal, Jhang, Mianwali, Muzafargarh, Khanewal, Faisalabad and Khushab while in Kabirwala, Burewala, Depalpur and Sumandari Tehsils new roads will also be constructed.

Similarly, construction of interchanges among these districts would also be included in the projects. Senior Minister directed in the meeting that in every financial year at least 10 districts should be included for the construction of new roads so that people of far reaching areas could also be benefitted with the better communication facilities.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that present government would ensure equal developmental opportunities for the masses of Punjab and maximum funds would be allocated in this regard. Secretary Communication & Works briefed the meeting and told that practical steps would be taken soon for the construction of these 14 inter district roads and maximum work would be completed in the current year.

