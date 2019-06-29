Steps being taken for 24/7 clean airport concept Secretary Aviation presides over APM’s Conference

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Secretary Aviation / DGCAA Shahrukh Nusrat chaired a Conference of the Airport Managers/COOs of major PCAA airports at Islamabad International Airport on Friday. This forum was revived after a gap of more than two years with the primary purpose to bring all APMs on the same page with regard to day to day issues being faced at airports and to align their resolve for the betterment of aviation sector in Pakistan in line with the vision of Prime Minister as elaborated in NAP 2019. The conference was attended by the Airport Managers of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad and Multan airports.

Secretary Aviation/DGCAA reviewed the steps being taken at all airports for 24/7 clean airport concept with special emphasis on washrooms and provision of maximum facilitation, convenience, comfort and friendly atmosphere to all incoming and outgoing passengers. Secretary Aviation/DG CAA instructed CAA to facilitate RPTs in case of delay of flights at airports and lend helping hand focusing on facilitation of passengers. He emphasized all APMs to develop and ensure smooth functional atmosphere with other agencies operating at CAA airports.

Mr Shahrukh Nusrat emphasized that APMs being functional heads should ensure optimum performance of all airport stakeholders in line with their assigned mandates and instructed APMs to adopt zero-tolerance policy with regard to miscreants and exploitation of passengers at airports.

He further stressed upon the need of taking strict measures to curb all un-authorized activities of porters, loaders and other unwanted elements at the airports. He instructed that culprits be identified and apprehended and all necessary measures be taken to eradicate their presence at CAA airports. Secretary Aviation/DGCAA also called for pro-active functioning of One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) established at the major airports to resolve the problems of passengers on the spot.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, Mr.Shahrukh Nusrat issued instructions that all possible procurements at PCAA airports should be of Made-in-Pakistan without comprising on quality.