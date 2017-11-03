Step towards promoting SSC, HSSC

EARLIER this year, Sindh government officially declared an “education emergency” with several reforms and changes to make public education accessible to many. As part of that, the provincial government in what could really be described an appreciable step has announced to bear public sector students’ registration, admission and examination expenses for matriculation and intermediate classes. This indeed is a step in the right direction to promote secondary and higher secondary education and also is in compliance with the Article 25 (A) of the constitution which stipulates both the federal and provincial governments to make arrangements for provision of free education to all children of age 5 to 16 years. Given constitutional obligations, we expect other provinces will also follow the suit.

In fact both the education and health sectors in the past have never been the priority of our governments but during the last four years we have seen the federal and provincial governments making some headway towards that end which is actually the right course if we really want to build a strong and prosperous country. While Sindh government has announced education emergency in the province, we also expect the provincial chief minister and other relevant officials to also focus on improving the quality and standard of education so that students of this important province could better compete with those in other provinces especially Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over the years, Sindh’s educational institutions have become notorious for open cheating and leaking of papers. Whenever SSC and HSSC exams start, reports start pouring in about unfair means being used by the students in examination halls. This clearly shows the breakdown of Examination Boards that will only hurt the interests of talented and bright students. It is, therefore, time that the provincial government also pays heed to plug the gaps in the education and examination system. Besides putting in place a strict monitoring and vigilance system, time warrants that such a syllabus is crafted which checks concepts of the students leaving no margin or room for cheating.

