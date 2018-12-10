Step towards equity in medical care

PAKISTAN Tehreek-e-Insaf government is all set to replicate

Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa model of health cards scheme to other parts of the country and for this purpose the Ministry of Health also opened bids for the insurance companies the other day. Through the health cards, families living below poverty line of $2 per day would be provided with financial protection against extraordinary healthcare expenditure. The card-holders will have access to quality indoor health care services, worth Rs.720,000, both at the public and private sector hospitals. Talking to the media persons on Sunday, Minister for National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiani stated that about 10.5 million cards will be distributed during the current year.

Indeed it is a very important step towards ensuring equity and efficiency in medical care. It will provide an opportunity to the poor patients also to get quality treatment at their own free will either at the public or the private hospitals. It will also reduce the burden on public sector hospitals and raise the status of poor patients there as they now represent a revenue source in the form of insurance payments. As the PTI in its election manifesto has greatly emphasized on bringing improvement in the social sector, therefore, it is imperative that this program should be made a success story on the pattern of KP by ensuring that only the deserving families are provided with these cards without any political consideration. Especially those living in rural areas and small cities should be given preference as they have no access to quality health care facilities with rural health centres lying redundant. Health Minister Aamir Liaquat Kiani really deserves kudos for initiating such a mega program in a short period of time in office and we expect that he will not only personally supervise all the matters pertaining to this program but also devise a proper mechanism that ensures transparency ensuring the card-holders get the treatment they have been promised and that they are not exploited in any manner.

Share on: WhatsApp