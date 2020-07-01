Step out in style like Nicola wearing Prada boots

Recently we’ve seen a trend for midi dresses or tailored silhouettes toughened up with leather boots, hence the demand for Prada’s ‘Monolith’ boots.

But there is another style by the brand you should have on your wish list – the ‘Beatle’ as spotted on Nicola Peltz. Taking after Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, the model wore hers with straight-leg jeans and a casual black tee.