Step out in style in Kelly’s boots by Sole Bliss

We can always rely on Kelly Brook to serve us with some serious style inspiration and she has not let us down today! It’s her boots that we are obsessed with this time – just look at them!

The perfect pair of tan ankle boots, this style by Sole Bliss is super dreamy and we think that they are an absolute must-have in any woman’s collection.

Bunion-friendly, the ‘Debut’ style is one of the brand’s original designs and is a firm favourite.

The 2.5 inch heel is super wearable and can be dressed up or down depending on your needs.