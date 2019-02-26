STEP Global Science Conference to start tomorrow

The 5th Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP) International Conference on Health Challenges of Communicable Diseases (CDs) and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) jointly organised by Pakistan and Iran, will be opened at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) on February 27.ICCBS-UoK Director Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary expressed these views while speaking at a press conference held at the Latif Ebrahim Jamal (LEJ) National Science Information Center, UoK, said a statement on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the conference, while Sindh Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and other high-ups will also attend the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday.

Pakistans prominent research institution, Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) of ICCBS – University of Karachi is hosting the global science event in which 500 scientists, including 100 foreign eminent scientists from 40 countries, will likely to participate.

Iranian renowned Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) as a partner is playing a major role in terms of organising such a useful international national science event in Karachi.

Dr. Farhan Essa, representing Pakistan Medical Association, also spoke on the occasion. Ms. Saima Yousufi from Searle Company, Dr. Shariq from Herbion, and Mr. Anas Niaz from Bionik also attended the press conference. Prof. Iqbal Choudhary said that the conference aimed to bring together leading experts in the field of biomedical and medical sciences, and health care manager.

He maintained that the objectives will be to raise the status of Islamic world scientists through capacity building and the creation of network for the common benefit of humanity. The four days event will focus on the theme Challenges of Communicable – and Non- Communicable Diseases, he said.Talking about the inauguration, he said that the opening ceremony of the conference will be held on Wednesday (27th February) at 10:00 a.m. at the Prof. Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS. He pointed out that the meeting would provide a scientific platform for scholars, institutions, and industries for the interactive exchange of state-of-the-art knowledge, and for technology transfer.—APP

